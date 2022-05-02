Britain's royal family has released new photos in honor of Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outdoor images were posted on social media Sunday and show the young girl smiling. She is wearing a blue sweater over a collared shirt and has long, light brown hair.

In one of the snapshots credited to her mother Kate Middleton, Charlotte is playing with a dog.

"Seven tomorrow!" Middleton captioned the pictures.

Middleton married Prince William -- son of Prince Charles and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II -- in 2011. The couple are also the parents of Prince George, 8 and Prince Louis, who turned 4 last week.