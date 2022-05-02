Britain's royal family has released new photos in honor of Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday.The outdoor images were posted on social media Sunday and show the young girl smiling. She is wearing a blue sweater over a collared shirt and has long, light brown hair.In one of the snapshots credited to her mother Kate Middleton, Charlotte is playing with a dog."Seven tomorrow!" Middleton captioned the pictures.Middleton married Prince William -- son of Prince Charles and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II -- in 2011. The couple are also the parents of Prince George, 8 and Prince Louis, who turned 4 last week.