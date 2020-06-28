A star-studded remake of the classic comedy adventure, The Princess Bride, has been filmed from actors' homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Juno and Ghostbusters: Afterlife filmmaker Jason Reitman pulled the footage together from what was shot in the remote locations and edited into a hilarious home-movie version of a beloved family flick.

"Rodents Of Unusual Size?They very much do exist IRL. Home Movie: #ThePrincessBride is a fan film benefitting @WCKitchen coming to Quibi this Monday," Quibi said in an Instagram post Saturday.

The message accompanied a 2-minute video clip showing Jonas dressed as a bearded Princess Buttercup and Turner -- his real-life, pregnant wife -- costumed as the Dread Pirate Roberts (also known as Westley.) Together, they battle a Rodent of Unusual Size (their dog) in their backyard, which double's for the fantasy story's Fire Swamp.

"Only @jasonreitman could talk me...and @tiffanyhaddish...and @joejonas into playing Princess Buttercup from home," Garner wrote in her own Instagram post.

"You can find all of us (and so many more Buttercups and Westleys) on @quibi, who, all swashbuckling aside, donated a million dollars to @WCKitchen to feed people during the Covid crisis. Thank you for the reason to play dress up and have a laugh -- you are the best, Jason," she added.

The Princess Bride Home Movie is intended to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which provides meals for people impacted by the pandemic.