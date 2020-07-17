British royal Princess Beatrice is a married woman.

CNN confirmed Beatrice, 31, and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, married at a secret wedding Friday at Windsor Castle.

Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were among the guests in attendance, according to E! News.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace said. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is the elder sister of Princess Eugenie and a cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry

Beatrice and Mozzi initially planned to marry May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace but changed their plans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ferguson sent love to Beatrice on Instagram on her would-be wedding day.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for," Ferguson said.

"I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we are out of lockdown," she added. "The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time ... so proud of you all."

Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged in Italy in September.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married," the couple said at the time. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."