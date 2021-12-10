Kensington Palace said the portrait was taken during a private family trip to Jordan earlier this year.
On Wednesday, William and Middleton hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey that recognized and celebrated the work of individuals and organizations who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, Together at Christmas, was filmed and will air Dec. 24 on ITV.
