British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton say they're keeping in touch with family online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge gave an update on their family Friday during an interview with BBC News.

William's father, Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus in March but is now recovering, while William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is in good health. William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are presently living in Los Angeles.

"We've been talking to all the family online. It's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William said.

"As you can imagine, the younger generation is a little more tech-savvy, but only just," he added with a smile.

Middleton said Prince Charles , her parents and other family members have "really loved" keeping in touch with the couple's children, Prince George , 6, Princess Charlotte , 4, and Prince Louis, who turns two next week.

William and Middleton have talked about the global health crisis with their kids.

"They are aware," Middleton said. "You don't want to sort of scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and in age-appropriate ways."

Queen Elizabeth shared a message of hope Saturday in her first audio Easter message.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us," she said. "As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering with grief -- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."

In Sweden, Princess Sofia has become a medical assistant to aid healthcare workers on the frontlines. The princess, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, is volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm.