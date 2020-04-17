William and Middleton have talked about the global health crisis with their kids.
"They are aware," Middleton said. "You don't want to sort of scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in simple ways and in age-appropriate ways."
Queen Elizabeth shared a message of hope Saturday in her first audio Easter message.
"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us," she said. "As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering with grief -- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."
In Sweden, Princess Sofia has become a medical assistant to aid healthcare workers on the frontlines. The princess, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, is volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm.
