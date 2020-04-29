British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion Wednesday on the Kensington Royal official Instagram account.

Kensington Royal shared a photo of William and Middleton holding hands as they leave Westminster Abbey on their wedding day.

"Nine years ago today -- thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" the caption reads.

William's cousin Princess Eugenie posted a heart-eyes emoji in the comments.

On their wedding day in April 2011, William and Middleton exchanged vows and rings in front of 1,900 guests at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple then rode in an open carriage to Buckingham Palace.

William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II hosted a private luncheon for the couple and 650 guests at Buckingham Palace. Guests enjoyed canapes, sweets and champagne at the reception.

William and Middleton now have three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2. Louis celebrated his second birthday April 23, while Charlotte will turn five years old Saturday.

The Daily Express said the royal family will host a virtual party via Zoom for Charlotte's birthday. William and Middleton said in an interview with BBC News this month that they have been keeping in touch with family online amid the coronavirus pandemic.