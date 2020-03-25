Prince tribute concert 'Let's Go Crazy' coming to CBS on April 21
UPI News Service, 03/25/2020
The Recording Academy's Grammy tribute concert to the late Prince is set to air on CBS on April 21 at 9 p.m. EDT.
The special, titled Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, will also be available on the CBS All Access streaming service. The concert was filmed on Jan. 28, days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Jan. 26.
John Legend, H.E.R., Usher, Foo Fighters, Common, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Miguel, Earth, Wind & Fire, Miguel, Morris Day and the Time, The Revolution, Sheila E., St. Vincent and Mavis Staples will be performing hits from Prince's catalogue.
