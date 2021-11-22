Discovery+ announced its upcoming special Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers on Monday. The special will premiere Dec. 16 on the streaming service.

The announcement promises more than 12 members of the royal family participated in the special. Prince Harry and Prince William are among the family members featured in the special.

"What you see is what you got with my grandfather," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "The authenticness of him, he was unapologetically him."

Prince William adds, "He's always been the sort of heart of the family and always been a huge presence behind everything we've done really."

The special was originally intended to celebrate Prince Philip's 100th birthday. It was filming throughout the year and continued after his death on April 9 at age 99.

Prince Philip : The Royal Family Remembers will incorporate footage from The Queen's private film collection. The special also features Prince Philip 's staff at Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip 's study, private office and library feature in The Royal Family Remembers.

Oxford Films produced the special. Faye Hamilton and Matthew Hill directed.

Robert Hardman wrote and co-produced. Nicolas Kent and Howard Swartz are executive producers.