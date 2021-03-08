Prince Harry says a large part of the reason why he and his wife Meghan Markle left the U.K. was due to racism.

Harry made the remarks while speaking with Oprah Winfrey . CBS This Morning aired the clip Monday as it presented new footage from Harry's interview with Winfrey, which aired on CBS Sunday.

"Did you leave the country because of racism?" Winfrey asked the couple.

"It was a large part of it," Harry said before he discussed someone telling him the U.K. was bigoted while at a fundraiser.

"I stopped and I said, "The U.K. isn't bigoted, the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?' He goes, 'No, the U.K. is bigoted.' I said, 'I completely disagree.' But unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or bias, then that filters out to the rest of society," Harry said.

CBS This Morning also presented footage of Harry explaining how he and Markle were invited to spend time with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , after they announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

The plans were then abruptly changed, Harry said, with the Queen suddenly becoming busy all week.

"Doesn't the Queen get to do what the Queen wants to do?" Winfrey asked.

"No. When you're the head of the firm, there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is that some of that advice has been really bad," Harry said.