Britain's Prince Harry told interviewer Hoda Kotb on Wednesday's edition of the Today show that his recent visit with his estranged grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, went well.

"It was great. It was just so nice to see her. You know, she's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me," Harry said. "I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her."

The prince and his American wife, Meghan Markle, made a surprise visit last week to Windsor Castle to see the monarch. This marked their first trip to Britain since they gave up their royal titles two years ago and moved to the United States.

Royal officials said the couple made the visit on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last week.

Since departing England in 2020, the royal couple hadn't returned for various reasons -- most notably Harry's concern for the security of his wife and children. The couple have two children, 2-year-old Archie and nine-month-old Lilibet.

Harry said he and Meghan both tried to make the queen laugh during their recent visit.

"It was really nice to catch up with her," he said. "Home for me now is, for the time being, in the States and it really feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."