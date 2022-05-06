Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son Archie's third birthday.

The duke and duchess of Sussex marked the occasion Friday by dedicating a post to their son on Twitter.

Harry and Markle shared a photo from Archie's christening at Windsor Castle in 2019. The picture also includes Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, and other family.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," Harry and Markle captioned the post.

The royal family's official Twitter account posted a photo that shows Harry and Markle introducing Archie to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption reads.

The Clarence House official Twitter account, which gives updates on Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, re-tweeted the photo.

"Happy Birthday Archie!" the caption reads.

Harry and Markle married in May 2019 and also have an 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana. The couple moved to the United States in March after stepping back from the royal family.

Harry and Markle returned to the United Kingdom in April for the first time since their move and had a "great" visit with the queen.

The couple and their kids will attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June but will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, the palace said Friday.