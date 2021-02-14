Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, announced Sunday they are expecting their second child.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the couple's representative said in a statement to People.com.

USA Today also confirmed the happy news.

The 36-year-old son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana married Markle, 39, in 2018. They already are the parents of toddler Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Harry and Meghan announced last year that they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. They now live in California.