The official Invictus Games Foundation's Twitter feed featured this weekend an encouraging message from its longtime patron, Britain's Prince Harry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we commemorate V-Day this weekend, and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire second World War generation, we should've also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague," the 35-year-old royal said in the 2-minute video.

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year," he added. "The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times."

The opening ceremony for the Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and members of the military had been scheduled for Saturday, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide.

Virtual Invictus challenges and videos of athletes telling their stories are being posted online this week in lieu of live events.