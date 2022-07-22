Prince George is all smiles in a new photo celebrating his ninth birthday.

George's parents, British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton , marked the occasion Friday by sharing the photo of their son on their official Twitter account.

"George is turning 9!" the caption reads.

Middleton took the photo during the family's holiday in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

George's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, shared birthday wishes on the Royal Family official Twitter account.

"Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George !" the post reads.

The queen also thanked the Irish Guards band for performing "Happy Birthday" for George. William, the Duke of Cambridge, is the colonel of the Irish Guards.

"Thank you to the @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George's birthday today!" the post reads.

George's grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wished George a happy birthday on Twitter.

"Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!" the post reads.

George is eldest of William and Middleton's three children. The couple also have a 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, and a 4-year-old son, Prince Louis.