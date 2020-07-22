Prince George looks happy in new photos posted by the Kensington Royal Twitter account in honor of his seventh birthday.

George's mother Kate Middleton took one of the photos, which features the young British royal giving a big smile.

A second image features George once again smiling while wearing a camouflage pattern t-shirt.

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George's birthday today!" Kensington Royal said.

George is the oldest child of Middleton and Prince William, the duke and duchess of Cambridge. The pair also share 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis together.

William and Middleton celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April.