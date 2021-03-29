Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are giving a glimpse of their baby boy.

The Swedish royals shared a first photo and the name of their third child, son Prince Julian, on Sunday.

In a statement, Carl Philip and Sofia said their baby's full name is Julian Herbert Folke. The newborn will be called Prince Julian but will not hold the Royal Highness title, following changes made to the Swedish royal house by Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, in 2019.

In addition, Julian has been made the duke of Halland. He is seventh in line to the Swedish throne.

Carl Philip and Sofia married in June 2015 and have two other sons, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3. The couple announced the birth of their third child last week.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of the family," Carl Philip said.

Carl Philip and Sofia announced in December that they were expecting their third child.

"We are happy and excited, and are looking forward to welcome our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member to our family," the couple said at the time.

Carl Philip is the second of Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children. He is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, following his sister Princess Victoria and her two children.