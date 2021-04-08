Welcome 2 America, an unreleased album by late singer Prince, is set for release in July.

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings said Thursday the "enigmatic and prescient statement album" will be released July 30.

Prince, who died of an accidental overdose at age 57 in April 2016, wrote and recorded Welcome 2 America prior to his 2010 tour of the same name.

The album "documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation and a renewed fight for racial justice," the Prince Estate said.

The title track, "Welcome 2 America," was released Thursday.

"Throughout the powerful song, Prince delivers a searing, spoken-word soliloquy set to music about golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the 'Land of the free / home of the slave,'" a press release reads.

Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes will explore the making of the album and feature some of the unreleased songs.

Prince's estate previously released the posthumous albums Piano and a Microphone 1983 in 2018 and Originals in 2019.