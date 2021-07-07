Peacock is developing a new, Pride and Prejudice-themed dating show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service confirmed plans Wednesday for the series Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance.

The new show is inspired by Jane Austen's novels and Regency-era England. The series will follow a "heroine" and a group of eligible suitors as they are transported to a castle in the countryside.

"From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love," an official description reads.

News of the series follows the success of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton, which is set in Regency-era England. Peacock announced the show with a Bridgerton-like notice.

"Peacock has announced that it will embark on a venture in romance this social season. An as-yet-unknown heroine searching for love will be chosen to be a part of a groundbreaking social experiment to find her faithful duke," the post reads.

Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is executive produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, MIchael Heyerman and Susy Price. The series hails from Endemol Shine North America and Shine TV.

Pride and Prejudice, written by Austen, was published in 1813. The novel has been adapted for film and TV several times, including as a 2005 film starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet.