Pretty Woman: The Musical is going on tour in the fall.Producers announced rescheduled dates Tuesday for the musical's North American tour.The tour will now kick off Oct. 9 in Providence, R.I., and end Aug. 28, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. The tour was originally to begin in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Pretty Woman: The Musical is a musical stage adaptation of the 1990 film of the same name, directed by the late Garry Marshall and starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.Marshall and J.F. Lawton wrote the book for the musical adaptation, which features music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.Pretty Woman: The Musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 with Andy Karl in Gere's role of Edward Lewis and Samantha Barks in Roberts' role of Vivian Ward. The musical returned to the West End last week.Here's the full list of dates for the Pretty Woman: The Musical North American tour:Oct. 9-16 - Providence, R.I., at Providence Performing Arts CenterOct. 19-31 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Aronoff CenterNov. 2-14 - Detroit, at Fisher TheatreNov. 16-28 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Fabulous FoxNov. 30-Dec. 5 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Shea's Buffalo TheatreDec. 7-12 - Rochester, N.Y., at RBTL's Auditorium TheatreDec. 14-19 - Chicago, at CIBC TheatreDec. 27-Jan. 2, 2022 - Washington, at National TheatreJan. 4-16 - Philadelphia, at Academy of MusicJan. 18-30 - Boston, at Citizens Bank Opera HouseFeb. 1-6 - Pittsburgh, at Benedum CenterFeb. 8-13 - Greenville, S.C., at Peace CenterFeb. 15-20 - Indianapolis, at Murat Theatre at Old National CentreFeb. 22-27 - Minneapolis, at Orpheum TheatreMarch 1-6 - Milwaukee, at Marcus CenterMarch 8-27 - Cleveland, at Playhouse SquareMarch 29-April 3 - Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio TheatreApril 5-10 - Baltimore, at Hippodrome TheatreApril 12-17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Blumenthal Performing ArtsApril 19-24 - Durham, N.C., at DPACApril 26-May 1 - Hartford, Conn., at The BushnellMay 4-15 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at Broward CenterMay 17-22 - Tampa, Fla., at Straz CenterMay 31-June 5 - Portland, Ore., at Keller AuditoriumJune 7-12 - Seattle, at Paramount TheatreJune 15-July 3 - Los Angeles, Broadway in Hollywood at The Dolby TheatreJuly 5-17 - Costa Mesa, Calif., at Segerstrom CenterJuly 19-24 - Tucson, Ariz., at Centennial HallJuly 26-31 - San Diego, at San Diego Civic TheatreAug. 2-14 - Denver, at Buell TheatreAug. 16-21 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Civic Center Music HallAug. 23-28 - Tulsa, Okla., at Tulsa Performing Arts Center