Pretty Woman: The Musical is going on tour in the fall.

Producers announced rescheduled dates Tuesday for the musical's North American tour.

The tour will now kick off Oct. 9 in Providence, R.I., and end Aug. 28, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. The tour was originally to begin in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is a musical stage adaptation of the 1990 film of the same name, directed by the late Garry Marshall and starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Marshall and J.F. Lawton wrote the book for the musical adaptation, which features music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 with Andy Karl in Gere's role of Edward Lewis and Samantha Barks in Roberts' role of Vivian Ward. The musical returned to the West End last week.

Here's the full list of dates for the Pretty Woman: The Musical North American tour:

Oct. 9-16 - Providence, R.I., at Providence Performing Arts Center

Oct. 19-31 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Aronoff Center

Nov. 2-14 - Detroit, at Fisher Theatre

Nov. 16-28 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Fabulous Fox

Nov. 30-Dec. 5 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Dec. 7-12 - Rochester, N.Y., at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre

Dec. 14-19 - Chicago, at CIBC Theatre

Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2022 - Washington, at National Theatre

Jan. 4-16 - Philadelphia, at Academy of Music

Jan. 18-30 - Boston, at Citizens Bank Opera House

Feb. 1-6 - Pittsburgh, at Benedum Center

Feb. 8-13 - Greenville, S.C., at Peace Center

Feb. 15-20 - Indianapolis, at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Feb. 22-27 - Minneapolis, at Orpheum Theatre

March 1-6 - Milwaukee, at Marcus Center

March 8-27 - Cleveland, at Playhouse Square

March 29-April 3 - Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio Theatre

April 5-10 - Baltimore, at Hippodrome Theatre

April 12-17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Blumenthal Performing Arts

April 19-24 - Durham, N.C., at DPAC

April 26-May 1 - Hartford, Conn., at The Bushnell

May 4-15 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at Broward Center

May 17-22 - Tampa, Fla., at Straz Center

May 31-June 5 - Portland, Ore., at Keller Auditorium

June 7-12 - Seattle, at Paramount Theatre

June 15-July 3 - Los Angeles, Broadway in Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre

July 5-17 - Costa Mesa, Calif., at Segerstrom Center

July 19-24 - Tucson, Ariz., at Centennial Hall

July 26-31 - San Diego, at San Diego Civic Theatre

Aug. 2-14 - Denver, at Buell Theatre

Aug. 16-21 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Civic Center Music Hall

Aug. 23-28 - Tulsa, Okla., at Tulsa Performing Arts Center