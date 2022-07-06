HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen mystery drama series Wednesday featuring Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison , Zaria and Malia Pyles.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a reboot of the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, based on the Sara Shepard book series.

The new show hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a new group of friends living in the blue-collar town of Millwood, Pa., who are caught up in a mystery.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls -- a brand-new set of Little Liars -- find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago... as well as their own," an official synopsis reads.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres July 28 on HBO Max.