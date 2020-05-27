Pretty Little Liars alum Sasha Pieterse is going to be a mom.

The 24-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Hudson Scheaffer.

Pieterse shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Scheaffer kissing her baby bump. The announcement coincided with the couple's second wedding anniversary.

"We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you," Pieterse wrote. "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October!"

"Today marks out 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," she said. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Pieterse thanked Scheaffer for being her "unwavering rock and safe place" and for bringing out her adventurous side. She said she feels like her "truest self" with her husband.

"I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter," Pieterse told Scheaffer. "Happy Anniversary baby!"

Former Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King and actresses Olivia Holt and Spencer Locke were among those to congratulate Pieterse in the comments.

"I'm beyond thrilled for you and Hudson. Congratulations, Mazel Tov," King said.

"omg yes yes yes u r gonna be the cutest mamaaaaaaa!!!! congrats!!!!" Holt added.

Scheaffer confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Hot baby Mama Sasha," he wrote. "Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I'm constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it's incredible. I can't wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!"

Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars, which aired on ABC Family/Freeform from 2010 to 2017. The cast reunited during a live stream event this month to raise funds for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.