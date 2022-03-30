"Congrats my man!! Happy for u guys," Aldean wrote.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Congrats dude!" Bentley said.
McCollum and Light got engaged in July after more than two years of dating.
"She said yes!" the singer said on Instagram at the time.
McCollum is known for the singles "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You." He released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015, and has since released the albums Probably Wrong and Gold Chain Cowboy.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.