Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date, June 3, for the two-part animated movie Tuesday.

The preview shows the characters of Sailor Moon using their powers.

"Join all your favorite Sailor Guardians as they battle the mysterious Dead Moon Circus and awaken dazzling new powers in these films based on the popular 'Dream' arc of Naoko Takeuchi's iconic saga," an official description reads.

Netflix also released a poster for the film featuring Sailor Mercury, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Moon, Chibi-Usa, Sailor Venus and Sailor Mars.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie takes place during spring in Tokyo as the city prepares to celebrate the largest solar eclipse of the century. As events unfold, the Sailor Guardians grow as girls and as Guardians.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon originally debuted as a manga by Naoko Takeuchi. The series has since been adapted as an anime series and animated films.