Netflix is giving a glimpse of Martin Scorsese's new docuseries Pretend It's a City.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Monday featuring author and humorist Fran Lebowitz.

The preview shows Lebowitz, 70, sit down with Scorsese, 78, and play guide in New York City while sharing her trademark unfiltered opinions.

Scorsese previously directed the 2010 documentary Public Speaking about Lebowitz for HBO. Lebowitz also appears in Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Lebowitz shared a few details about Pretend It's a City during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2019.

"It's basically about New York. So lots of it is Marty talking to me, interviewing me. It's not only about New York. He interviewed me on different subjects, many of which are New York," Lebowitz said.

"And then it's also me walking around New York, noticing things," she added.

Pretend It's a City premieres Jan. 8 on Netflix. In August, Scorsese signed a first-look deal with Apple to produce new film and television projects.