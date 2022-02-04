Writer-producers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are collaborating on an Apple TV+ limited series based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel, Presumed Innocent.

Kelley -- whose credits include The Practice and Big Little Lies -- will serve as showrunner and will executive produce the project.

Abrams -- of Lost and Alias fame -- will executive produce the new thriller.

No casting has been announced for the remake yet.

Harrison Ford starred in a 1990 film adaptation of Presumed Innocent.

Set in Chicago, it is about what happens when a city prosecutor becomes a suspect in the murder of a colleague.