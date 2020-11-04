Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles are shooting in Winnipeg a prequel to the 2009 horror film, Orphan.

Variety reported Fuhrman is reprising her role of Esther.

In the first movie, Esther was revealed to be an Eastern European woman with primordial dwarfism pretending to be a nine-year-old as she terrorized her adoptive parents, played by Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga.

Filmmakers are using forced perspective photography and makeup to transform Fuhrman, who is now 23, into a child for the prequel.

The new movie is about how Leena Klammer aka Esther escaped from an Estonian psychiatric facility and made her way to the United States.

William Brent Bell whose credits include The Boy and The Devil Inside is onboard to direct Orphan: First Kill, but details about the plot have not been disclosed.

Deadline said Riviera, Dexter and O alum Julia Stiles will also play a role in the film.