HBO announced it has pushed back the premiere date for Mark Ruffalo's six-part limited series, I Know This Much is True, by two weeks.

Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, the adaptation of Wally Lamb's book was scheduled to debut on April 27, but it is now slated to begin on May 10, a press release from the cable network said.

Dark Waters and Avengers: Endgame star Ruffalo will play identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in what HBO has described as "an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness."

Variety said I Know This Much is True was moved into the spot Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's The Undoing was supposed to occupy.

HBO recently postponed that show until the end of the year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of current events... The Undoing will now debut this fall," the network said last week.

The ensemble for I Know This Much is True includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.