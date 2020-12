Disney+ announced it will begin streaming reruns of the beloved prehistoric comedy Dinosaurs on Jan. 29.

"Gotta love this news! Earl, Baby, and the rest of the Sinclair fam are coming to #DisneyPlus," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

The Jim Henson Productions puppet show initially ran on ABC from 1991 to 1994.

It featured the voice talents of Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinger, Sally Struthers, Kevin Clash, Sherman Hemsley and Christopher Meloni.