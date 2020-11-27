Pregnant Bindi Irwin posts sonogram video on social media
UPI News Service, 11/27/2020
Television personality and wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin posted video on social media from her recent sonogram appointment.
"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can't wait for her to be here next year," Irwin captioned Thursday's post, which included footage of her lying clothed on a bed in a medical office and looking up at a screen with that showed her baby.
