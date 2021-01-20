The Predator, from 1987 film Predator, joined online multiplayer shooter Fortnite on Wednesday in the form of a new outfit.

Players can appear as The Predator by unlocking his outfit through the game's Season 5 Battle Pass.

Additional Predator-themed cosmetic items can be earned by completing Jungle Hunter Quests.

"Throughout the galaxy, there are few species feared more than the Yautja. Fearsome warriors that hunt for honor and sport, this one followed John Jones on its quest for a worthy competitor," Fortnite developer Epic Games said about The Predator.

Fortnite launched its fifth season titled Zero Point in December.

Zero Point revolves around Agent Jones who oversees Fortnite's reality is trying to stop more characters from escaping the game's loop. Agent Jones has hired a group of hunters to get the job done, including The Mandalorian.

Kratos, from PlayStation's God of War series, was recently available for purchase through Fortnite's item shop.