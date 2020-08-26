Power Trip frontman Riley Gale has died at age 34, his family said in a statement on the Texas thrash-metal band's Twitter feed.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement said Tuesday.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son," the message continued. "Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him."

Details regarding the cause and circumstances of his death were not released.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Formed in 2008, Power Trip also includes drummer Chris Ulsh, bassist Chris Whetzel and guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart. The band's albums include Armageddon Blues, Power Trip, Manifest Decimation, Nightmare Logic and Opening Fire.

The group also toured with its fellow metal artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Exodus, Five Finger Death Punch and Napalm Death.