Starz announced on Thursday the cast of series regulars who will be joining lead Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force.

Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Shane Harper (Starz's Hightown), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.) and Tommy Flanagan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) have been cast as series regulars.

Sikora starred as Tommy Egan in the original Power, which ran for six seasons. Power Book IV: Force will follow his character as he cuts ties and leaves New York for good.

Keys will portray gentle giant Diamond, with Simmons as the only daughter to the largest kingpin in Chicago Claudia 'Claud' Flynn; Ryan as razor-sharp former Marine Gloria; Harper as the heir apparent to Chicago's largest crime family Vic Flynn; Lofton as the younger brother of Diamond Jenard Sampson; Flemming as jazz musician JP Gibbs; Cambric as a young man raised by the streets who meets Tommy named D-Mac; and Flanagan as head of the Irish crime family in Chicago Walter Flynn.

Power Book IV: Force hails from creator, writer and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Robert Munic (Vital Signs) is serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Power Book II Ghost: which follows Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, was renewed for a second season in September.

The forthcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be a prequel series that stars Mekai Curtis as a young Kanan Stark.