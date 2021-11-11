Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy Egan in a new teaser trailer for Starz's Power Book IV: Force.

Tommy leaves New York behind and enters Chicago where he quickly enters into the city's drug game in the clip released on Thursday.

The teaser also announces that Power Book IV: Force, will be premiering on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.

Tommy will be inserting himself between Chicago's two biggest crews and will straddle the line in a city divided by race in Power Book IV: Force.

The show will follow Tommy as he uses his outsider status to break all the rules and become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Co-stars include Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons , Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

The series hails from creator, writer and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Robert Munic (Vital Signs) is serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is coming to Starz on Nov. 21. The network also renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a second season in July.