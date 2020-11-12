Starz announced on Thursday that Power Book II: Ghost will return with its mid-season premiere on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

The network will air a Power Book II: Ghost marathon starting on Dec. 6 at 2:45 p.m. EST, which will play back the first five episodes of Season 1.

Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq St. Patrick is juggling school, his love life, family and his drug operation in a new trailer for the remaining episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Season 1.

Tariq needs more money from selling drugs in order to pay expensive defense-lawyer Davis MacLean, portrayed by Cliff 'Method Man' Smith. The lawyer is attempting to get Tariq's mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail.

Mary J. Blige also stars as Monet Stewart Tejada who supplies Tariq with the drugs along with Shane Johnson as attorney Cooper Saxe.

Power Book II: Ghost, which takes place days after the original Power, hails from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis ' 50 Cent ' Jackson.

The series was renewed for a second season in September.

Starz is also developing Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is a prequel series starring Mekai Curtis as a young Kanan Stark and Power Book IV: Force, which will bring back series star Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan.