Larenz Tate has been promoted to a series regular on Power Book II: Ghost.

Starz said in a press release Wednesday that Tate, 46, will appear as a series regular in Season 2 of the drama.

Tate plays Rashad Tate, a down-but-never-defeated councilman, on the show. Season 2 follows Tate after his loss in the New York gubernatorial race.

"Some guidance from his brother pushes Tate to stop waiting for something to happen and use his influence to take action -- leading him to unexpected places. After sampling a taste of power, Tate won't be satisfied until he has the full meal, but he'll have to decide what he's willing to sacrifice for his seat at the table," an official description reads.

Season 2 will feature returning stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd and Cliff "Method Man" Smith. The season premieres Nov. 21.

Power Book II: Ghost is created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis " 50 Cent " Jackson. The series is a sequel to Power, which aired for six seasons on Starz from 2014 to 2020.

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey), the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick. Stars shared a trailer for the season in September that shows Tariq play his hand.

The Power series also includes the spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kain.