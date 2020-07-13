Tariq St. Patrick must help his mother in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Power sequel series, Power Book II: Ghost.

Tariq, portrayed by Michael Rainey Jr., is attempting to keep his mother Tasha ( Naturi Naughton ) out of jail after she faces charges for a murder that he committed.

Tariq turns to a life of crime in order to afford defense lawyer Davis MacLean (Cliff 'Method Man' Smith), Tasha's only hope of escaping prosecution by U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).

"I have to do anything to help my mother," Tariq says in the clip, which was posted onto Twitter Sunday.

Power Book II: Ghost, from series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, takes place days after the Power finale. The new show will premiere in September on Starz.