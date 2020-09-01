Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures released a poster for upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die and announced the movie's first trailer will drop Thursday.

The poster, unveiled on the official 007 Instagram account, features Bond actor Daniel Craig suited up and ready for action.

MGM Pictures said a trailer for the movie, which is due out in Nov. 20, will be released Thursday.

The studio said No Time to Die will find agent 007 "enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica" after having left active service at MI6, Britain's secret intelligence service.

"His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The cast, led by Craig, also includes Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, ï»¿Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.