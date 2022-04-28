Post Malone has announced that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

The singer and rapper made the announcement on Twitter alongside what appears to be the album's cover, which features a blurry, red photo of Malone.

Fans can pre-save the new album on Spotify and Apple Music.

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Malone's first album since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. That album contained the singles "Circles," "Wow," "Goodbyes," "Enemies," "Allergic" and "Take What You Want."

The new album is set to contain Malone's collaborative single with The Weeknd titled "One Right Now" that was released in November.