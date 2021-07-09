Post Malone is back with new music.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Motley Crew" on Friday.

The "Motley Crew" video is directed by Cole Barnett and shows Post Malone drive around at the Auto Club Speedway in California.

Mi¶tley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin, and rappers Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean and SAINt JHN are among the stars to make cameos in the video.

Malone paid tribute to Lee in his 2020 song "Tommy Lee" with Tyla Yaweh.