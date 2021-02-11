Post Malone is headlining the Pokemon Day virtual concert set for Feb. 27 in celebration of Pokemon's 25th anniversary.

Fans can view the performance starting at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube, Twitch and Pokemon.com.

Malone appears in a teaser trailer for the concert where he holds a Poke Ball and transforms into an animated version of himself onstage.

The concert is part of Pokemon's yearlong P25 music program announced in January, that celebrates the franchises 25th anniversary. Katy Perry and other artists will also be featured as part of P25.

Malone, on Thursday, will also appear in the animated music video for Ozzy Osbourne's "It's A Raid," which premieres at 7:30 p.m. EST on Osbourne's official YouTube channel.

Osbourne and Malone will host a watch party that begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The video, directed by Tomas Lenert, will feature the music stars being chased by police throughout Los Angeles. The song appears on Osbourne's latest album Ordinary Man.