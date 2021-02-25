Post Malone recorded a Hootie & the Blowfish cover in honor of Pokemon's 25th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old rapper released a cover of the Hootie & the Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be with You" on Thursday ahead of his Pokemon Day virtual concert.

Hootie & the Blowfish released "Only Wanna Be with You" as a single in 1995. The song appears on the band's debut studio album, Cracked Rear View.

Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker praised Post Malone's cover in an Instagram post Thursday.

"The smile on my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!" Rucker said.

Post Malone will perform "Only Wanna Be with You (Pokemon 25 Version)" during the P25 Music concert Saturday. The event will stream at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube, Twitch and the Pokemon website.

Post Malone shared a poster for the concert Thursday.

Pokemon kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration in January. The franchise created P25 Music, a new music program with Universal Music Group featuring Katy Perry and other artists.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Pokemon Day marks 25 years since Pocket Monsters: Red and Green, the original games in the Pokemon video game series, were released.