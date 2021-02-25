Post Malone recorded a Hootie & the Blowfish cover in honor of Pokemon's 25th anniversary.The 25-year-old rapper released a cover of the Hootie & the Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be with You" on Thursday ahead of his Pokemon Day virtual concert.Hootie & the Blowfish released "Only Wanna Be with You" as a single in 1995. The song appears on the band's debut studio album, Cracked Rear View.Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker praised Post Malone's cover in an Instagram post Thursday."The smile on my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!" Rucker said.Post Malone will perform "Only Wanna Be with You (Pokemon 25 Version)" during the P25 Music concert Saturday. The event will stream at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube, Twitch and the Pokemon website.Post Malone shared a poster for the concert Thursday.Pokemon kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration in January. The franchise created P25 Music, a new music program with Universal Music Group featuring Katy Perry and other artists.Pokemon Day marks 25 years since Pocket Monsters: Red and Green, the original games in the Pokemon video game series, were released.