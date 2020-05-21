A Massachusetts animal hospital shared a witness' blurry photo of a mystery animal that the photographer said appeared to be a monkey on the loose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawsheen Animal Hospital in Tewksbury posted a photo to Facebook that was snapped by a member of the public who spotted what they believed to be a monkey wandering near the clinic.

"If you see this animal call the Tewksbury Police immediately!" the post said. "DO NOT touch the monkey!! Monkeys can be dangerous and can carry Herpes B virus, which can be fatal to humans."

Dr. Michele Caruso of Shawsheen Animal Hospital said hospital staff members expressed disbelief when police contacted them to ask about the sighting.

"They asked us if we had potentially seen a monkey or lost a monkey. We laughed. We thought they were joking. They said, 'No, there's been a monkey sighted on your property,'" Caruso told WBZ-TV.

Tewksbury police said the animal in the photo has not been identified. Officers searched the area on ATVs and by using camera drones, but the animal could not be found.

"It's definitely not a dog, it's not a cat. It doesn't look like a bear. Someone said could it be a fisher cat," Caruso said.

Police said animal control officers are setting up cameras and traps in the area in the hopes of identifying and capturing the animal.