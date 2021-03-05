FX announced that on Friday that Pose is set to end with Season 3, which will begin on May 2 at 10 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premiere will feature the first two episodes of Season 3, with seven episodes planned in total. The series finale will arrive on June 6.

Pose follows the legends, icons and house mothers of New York's underground ball culture in the late '80s and early '90s.

Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Michaela Jae, Dominque Jackson, Indy Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandara Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez also star. The show features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series and the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

The final season takes place in 1994 as the ballroom feels like a distant memory. Blanca (Rodriguez) struggles to balance being a mother, present with her partner and her job as nurse's aide. Pray Tell (Porter) must contend with unexpected health burdens as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans aged 25 to 44.

Porter was the first openly gay man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose. Janet Mock was the first trans woman of color to write and direct a television episode through Pose.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

"We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful," Murphy said in a statement.