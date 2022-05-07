Pose -- starring Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter -- was named Outstanding Drama Series, while actors Judith Light and Wilson Cruz received honorary awards at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Nas X took home the prize for Outstanding Music Artist, while Power Rangers: Dino Fury won for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and the "Family Day" episode of Sesame Street earned the honor for Outstanding Children's Programming.

The Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist went to Lil Rose and the "Elliot Page" installment of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+ won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Who's the Boss? star Light received the Excellence in Media Award and Cruz, star of My So Called Life, was presented with the Vito Russo Award.

GLAAD says its media awards, held Friday, recognize "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

Another GLAAD ceremony was held in Los Angeles last month.

There, Hacks, was named Outstanding New TV Series, Saved by the Bell was voted Outstanding Comedy Series, It's a Sin won for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Eternals and Parallel Mothers shared the honor for Outstanding Film.