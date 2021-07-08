Portishead have released their cover of ABBA's "SOS" on a streaming platform for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British band released the cover Thursday on Soundcloud, making it commercially available on a major streaming platform for the first time.

As part of the release, Portishead and Soundcloud will make a contribution to the U.K. mental health charity MIND, Portishead said on Instagram.

Portishead initially released their "SOS" cover in April 2016 for the film High Rise, starring Tom Hiddleston. The cover was the group's first new recording in six years.

Portishead released a video for the song in June 2016 as a tribute to late U.K. politician Jo Cox.

Portishead is known for the singles "Sour Times," "All Mine," "Machine Gun" and "Chase the Tear." The group released its third album, Third, in April 2008.

Portishead consists of Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow and Adrian Utley. The group released its debut album, Dummy, in 1994.