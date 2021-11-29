Porsha Williams says she was "living for" Nicki Minaj's appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old television personality reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to Minaj guest hosting the RHOP Season 6 reunion.

"Well, first of all, I was living for every moment. I'm a big, big Nicki fan, and she had me on one of her songs," Williams said. "Hey girl, I love you!"

"It really felt to me like having a housewife, because she knew so much about the show it felt like she was on the show -- and a fan," she added. "So she was able to play both sides, and I was eating it up."

Williams, who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, also discussed her friendship with RHOP star Gizelle Bryant.

"Here's the thing -- the show is the show -- we all sign up to have our lives be seen on the show, and everything is real. The thing about Gizelle to me, that inspires me, is how she don't give a [expletive]," Williams said.

It's not because she doesn't care like flip it, it's because she knows what the truth is for her," she added. "So when she has reconciled with the truth for her she just doesn't give a damn. I like that."

Williams appeared in Seasons 5-13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She now stars on the spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered Sunday on Bravo.