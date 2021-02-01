Porsha Williams is sharing her best co-parenting advice in the wake of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore's split.

The 39-year-old television personality shared her advice during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following news Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, are headed for divorce.

Williams herself co-parents her 22-month-old daughter, Pilar, with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley. On WWHL, Williams was asked if she was surprised that Moore and Daly split again and if Moore has come to her for co-parenting advice.

"This is my first time hearing about that. It's very unfortunate," Williams said. "I don't wish having to co-parent on anybody, but if she wanted some co-parenting advice and she was sincere, I would help her out because the worst thing in the world is to have bad co-parenting."

Williams was then asked what she thinks is the key to good co-parenting.

"A clean break in the relationship," she responded. "You have to give a true break to the romantic part of the relationship and focus on the child. If you're still trying to get back together ... it's going to mess everything up."

Entertainment Tonight reported Moore and Daly's split last week. Daly confirmed in a statement to The Root that he and Moore were ending their marriage.

"I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom," Daly said.

Moore and Daly initially split in September 2019 after more than two years of marriage. During an update on WWHL in December, Moore said Daly was "really fighting" for their marriage.

Williams herself confirmed her split from McKinley during an interview on WWHL in December.

