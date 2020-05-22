A New Jersey event center is reviving a once-dwindling concept by opening a pop-up drive-in movie theater in its parking lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kathedral Events Center in Hammonton announced it has started showing movies in the social distancing-friendly style of a drive-in theater with its "Karpool Cinema" series.

The pop-up theater held its first event Thursday night with a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog.

"When guests arrive on site, we have a staff member direct them on where to park. That way, they have the ability to open their tailgate, roll down the windows and enjoy," Maximillian Rodio, executive director of Kathedral Events Center, told WPVI-TV.

Rodio said the parking lot has been repartitioned into 75 parking spots spaced about 10 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The films are projected onto a 40-foot screen, and the sound is broadcast to the vehicles via FM radio.