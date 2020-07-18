Late rapper Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is the Hamilton cast album, followed by Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 3, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 4 and Post Malone 's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 6, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No, 7, Polo G's The Goat at No. 8, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 9 and Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 at No. 10.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a February home invasion. He was 20.

A filmed version of Hamilton debuted on Disney+ earlier this month, reigniting interest in the hip-hop, historical musical.