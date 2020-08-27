A German police department said officers responding to a report of a possible shooting arrived at the scene to find a man had simply fallen asleep while watching a loud action movie.

North Rhine-Westphalia Police stationed in Cologne said they received several reports early Wednesday morning from Cologne residents who reported sounds of gunfire nearby.

Police identified the source of the sounds, and they brought in a locksmith to open the door to the apartment from which the sounds were coming.

Officers discovered no actual gunfire -- just a loud action movie playing while a 34-year-old resident slept in front of the TV.

Police said the man was taken to the police station, but was released once officers verified his identity.